Velas (VLX) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

