Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Acquires 85,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,919.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,013,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,450,504.91.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 25,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

Velocity Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.48. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,595. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54.

Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

