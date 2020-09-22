Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0010

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $591,795.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

