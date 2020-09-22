Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

VRNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. 4,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $351,808.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

