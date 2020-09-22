Vid Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $762,393.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.01399863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00185323 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,355,548 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation. Vid’s official website is vid.camera.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.