VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.34 or 0.04371958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,569,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.