Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Viewray posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Viewray has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $463.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viewray in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Viewray in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Viewray by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Viewray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

