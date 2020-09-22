Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

VKTX opened at $6.61 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $480.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

