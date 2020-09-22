Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

In other Village Super Market news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,161.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $290,486.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $479,776 over the last 90 days. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Village Super Market by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 83,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

