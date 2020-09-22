Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives $50.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,990. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $238,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,282.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,005 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,589,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

