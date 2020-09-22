Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $51.53 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00025126 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003526 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003682 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

