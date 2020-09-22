VULCANO (VULC) One Day Volume Tops $108.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $25,368.37 and $108.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.