W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) PT Lowered to $53.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of GRA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.42. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $73.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

