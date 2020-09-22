Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,462.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,486,154 coins and its circulating supply is 194,106,540 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

