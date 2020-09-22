Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Warrior Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.