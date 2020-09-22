Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $116.73 Average PT from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.73.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

