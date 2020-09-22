Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.24. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 221,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

