Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Truist

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 60,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $548.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 365,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

