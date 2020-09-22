WazirX (WRX) Price Down 6.8% This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. WazirX has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $890,130.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One WazirX token can currently be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00228194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.01479761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00182472 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,841,262 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

