Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 354,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.