Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 17.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 210,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 25.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

