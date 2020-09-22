WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.5% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 137,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.