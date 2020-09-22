Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 20.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price was down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 476,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 113,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $421.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,691. Insiders purchased 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,050 over the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

