Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$28,050.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 11,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,887,572.60.

WCP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

