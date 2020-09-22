WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,328.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, LBank and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.00 million and approximately $38,328.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008898 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

