Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $2.89. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

