William Paul Wells Wells Purchases 25,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,188,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,712,924.80.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,350.00.

On Monday, September 14th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, September 11th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 120,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 39,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,691.45.

On Monday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,670.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 5,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 12,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,080.00.

TSE TPL remained flat at $C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.04.

About Tethys Petroleum

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.