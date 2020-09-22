Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Wilton Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.