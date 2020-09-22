Wings Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Wings has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $37,141.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.02 or 0.04399426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

