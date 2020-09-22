WINk Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, WINk has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

