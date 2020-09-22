Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth about $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $3,351,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

