WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.