Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

