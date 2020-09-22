World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Insider Stephanie Levesque Sells 57,573 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 386,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

