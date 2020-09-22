Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00228268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00083904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01433188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00182583 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

