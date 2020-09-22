Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

WYND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

