X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells $76,704.72 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

