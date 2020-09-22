Xaya (CHI) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Xaya has a market cap of $2.93 million and $51,940.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xaya has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,224,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,626 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

