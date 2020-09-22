XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XP (NYSE:XP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get XP alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

XP stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 7,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.