XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Trading Up 6.4%

XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEV)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 4,014,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,165,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.