Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

