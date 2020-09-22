Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. TD Securities upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 12,254,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 721,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 238,589 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 858.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 274,147 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

