Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.06. 10,999,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 3,102,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 96.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

