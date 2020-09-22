yearn.finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $510.75 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $26,028.97 or 2.47848236 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $780.02 million and $510.75 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00228700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01474684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00182932 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

