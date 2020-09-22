YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $547,115.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.01491654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182577 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

