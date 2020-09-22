Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 6%

Youdao (NYSE:DAO)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.74. 453,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 308,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). Sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,739,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.