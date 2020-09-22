Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.86 Million

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will report $49.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.98 million and the highest is $52.44 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $212.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.58 million to $217.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.58 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $234.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Acumen Capital lowered Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

