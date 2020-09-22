Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Amarin’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 262,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Amarin has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.