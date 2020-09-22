Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $1.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,766.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $8.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.81 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,799. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

