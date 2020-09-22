Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report $3.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $3.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $20.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $211.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.29 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. 26,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,900. The firm has a market cap of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

